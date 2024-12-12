Turning dusty attic treasures into cash can yield millions for some and disappointment for others

The painting of a teenage girl in a black dress with a white ruffled collar was sold as ''after Rembrandt,'' meaning it was in the style of the 17th Century master but wasn't proven to be by him. The artwork sold for $1.4 million, including auction fees, indicating the buyer was willing to take a significant gamble the painting was a Rembrandt — although it would have likely sold for many times that price with a proven provenance.