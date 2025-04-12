Sports

Turner's early goal gives the Thorns 1-0 win over the Royals

The Associated Press
April 12, 2025 at 4:28AM

SANDY, Utah — Reilyn Turner scored an early goal and the Portland Thorns hung on for their first win of the season, 1-0 over the Utah Royals in the National Women's Soccer League on Friday night.

Turner took a cross from Hina Sugita and scored unmarked at the far post in the 14th minute. The win snapped an 11-game road winless streak.

The Royals have yet to win after four games this season.

Bella Bixby made her first start in goal for the Thorns after missing 18 months for maternity leave following the birth of her daughter. It was her 25th career clean sheet.

Bixby got the start with Mackenzie Arnold sidelined by an arm injury while training with the Australian national team during the international break.

Mandy McGlynn was in goal for the Royals after starting for the U.S. women's national team against Brazil on Tuesday.

