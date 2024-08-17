Turner's bases-loaded single in the 9th gives NL East-leading Phillies a 3-2 win over Nationals

The Phillies took advantage of Washington miscues in the ninth. Brandon Marsh, entering the game as a defensive replacement, led off with a single to the wall in right field and advanced to second when right fielder Alex Call's throw sailed past second base. Pinch-hitter Cal Stevenson followed with a bunt that was intended to sacrifice Marsh to third. But, neither pitcher Kyle Finnegan (3-6) nor third baseman José Tena fielded the ball. The Nationals intentionally walked Kyle Schwarber, loading the bases with no outs. Turner ended it with a drive to the wall in left.