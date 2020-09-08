Milwaukee Brewers (18-21, third in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-21, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Milwaukee: Adrian Houser (1-3, 4.97 ERA) Detroit: Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 3.89 ERA)

LINE: Brewers 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Milwaukee will play on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 9-11 in home games. Detroit has slugged .432 this season. Jeimer Candelario leads the club with a .519 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Brewers are 10-11 on the road. Milwaukee has slugged .378 this season. Keston Hiura leads the team with a mark of .470.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 22 RBIs and is batting .297.

Hiura leads the Brewers with 11 home runs and is batting .232.

INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Niko Goodrum: (right oblique), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Avisail Garcia: (hamstring), Manny Pina: (knee).