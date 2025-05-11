Turkish Tufts University student back in Boston after release from Louisiana detention center

BOSTON — A Tufts University student from Turkey returned to Boston on Saturday, one day after being released from a Louisiana immigration detention center where she was held for over six weeks.
Upon arrival at Logan Airport, Rumeysa Ozturk told reporters she was excited to get back to her studies during what has been a ''very difficult'' period.
''In the last 45 days, I lost both my freedom and also my education during a crucial time for my doctoral studies,'' she said. ''But I am so grateful for all the support, kindness and care.''
A federal judge ordered Ozturk's release Friday pending a final decision on her claim that she was illegally detained following an op-ed she co-wrote last year criticizing her university's response to Israel and the war in Gaza.
Ozturk said she will continue her case in the courts, adding, ''I have faith in the American system of justice.''
She was joined by her lawyers and two of Massachusetts' Democratic members of Congress, Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.
''Today is a tremendous day as we welcome you back, Rumeysa,'' Markey said. ''You have made millions and millions of people across our country so proud of the way you have fought.''
Appearing by video for her bail hearing the previous day, Ozturk, 30, detailed her growing asthma attacks in detention and her desire to finish her doctorate focusing on children and social media.