ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish president raises quake death toll to 912, bringing overall death toll in Turkey, Syria to more than 1,300.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Teen admits luring man to Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded him being fatally beaten
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Teen admits luring man to Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded him being fatally beaten
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune