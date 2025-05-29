World

Turkish nationals appear in Greek court after shooting incident with police in Thessaloniki

Five Turkish nationals appeared in court in northern Greece on Thursday following a wave of police raids and arrests triggered by a shooting incident reportedly targeting Greek intelligence officers.

The Associated Press
May 29, 2025 at 12:33PM

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Five Turkish nationals appeared in court in northern Greece on Thursday following a wave of police raids and arrests triggered by a shooting incident reportedly targeting Greek intelligence officers.

Three of those arrested were charged and later sentenced to five months in prison for unrelated drugs offences while two others were cleared but remain in police detention for questioning, authorities said.

The incident occurred outside in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday when a group of unidentified suspects at a gas station opened fire at officers who were keeping them under surveillance. No one was injured.

State-run television reported that the officers were from Greece's National Intelligence Service, but authorities have not publicly commented on their identity.

Greece is combatting a surge in violence involving Turkish organized crime groups over the past two years, including several gang-linked assassinations and other shooting incidents.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Israel authorizes more settlements in the occupied West Bank. Strikes on Gaza kill 13, officials say

Israel said Thursday it would establish 22 Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, including the legalization of outposts already built without government authorization. Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip meanwhile killed at least 13 people overnight, local health officials said.

World

Chinese students anxious and angry after Rubio vows to revoke visas

Business

Japan's Ishiba warns against tension over tariffs and vows to expand Asia-Pacific trade group