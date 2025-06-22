World

Turkish authorities detain prominent journalist for allegedly threatening Erdogan

Turkish authorities detained a prominent journalist for allegedly ''threatening'' President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to state media.

The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 11:55AM

Istanbul — Turkish authorities detained a prominent journalist for allegedly ''threatening'' President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to state media.

The detention of Fatih Altayli, whose daily commentaries on YouTube attract hundreds of thousands of viewers, comes amid a widespread crackdown on the opposition.

State-run Anadolu Agency said he was questioned after his detention late Saturday over a comment he made following a recent poll that showed more than 70% of the public opposed a lifetime presidency for Erdogan, who has been in power for more than two decades.

On his YouTube channel, Altayli said Friday he wasn't surprised by the result and that the Turkish people preferred checks on authority. ''Look at the history of this nation... this is a nation which has strangled its sultan when they didn't like him or want him. There are quite a few Ottoman sultans who were assassinated, strangled, or made to look like suicide.''

An investigation was immediately launched by the Istanbul Public Prosecutors' Office.

During questioning, Altayli denied threatening the president, according to Halk TV's website.

It remains unclear whether Altayli has been released.

Officials from municipalities controlled by the main opposition Republican People's Party have faced waves of arrests this year, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who was detained in March over allegations of corruption.

Many consider the cases to be politically motivated, although Erdogan's government insists the courts are impartial and free of political involvement.

