Turkish and Ukrainian officials say peace talks with Russia ended after less than two hours.

The Associated Press
May 16, 2025 at 1:08PM

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Turkish and Ukrainian officials say peace talks with Russia ended after less than two hours.

