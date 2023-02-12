ANTAKYA, Turkey — Turkey's disaster management authority says the death toll from Monday's Turkey-Syria earthquakes has passed 30,000.
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota schools prepare to offer AP African American Studies as controversy swirls over course
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota schools prepare to offer AP African American Studies as controversy swirls over course
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota schools prepare to offer AP African American Studies as controversy swirls over course
Minneapolis Medcalf: Aldi's closing is a reminder of how north Minneapolis community is starved of key resources
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota schools prepare to offer AP African American Studies as controversy swirls over course
Minneapolis Medcalf: Aldi's closing is a reminder of how north Minneapolis community is starved of key resources
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota schools prepare to offer AP African American Studies as controversy swirls over course
More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota schools prepare to offer AP African American Studies as controversy swirls over course
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune