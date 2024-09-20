Turkey wants to regulate Germany's beloved döner kebab street food

The word ''döner'' is derived from the Turkish verb ''dönmek,'' which means ''to turn.'' The meat is grilled for hours on a spit and sliced off when the meat becomes crisp and brown. In Turkey, the dish originally was made of lamb and sold only on a plate. But in the 1970s, Turkish immigrants in Berlin opted to serve it in a pita and tweak the recipe to make it special for Berliners.