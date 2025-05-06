Turkey thwarted another attack with pagers in Lebanon last year, officials say

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's intelligence service thwarted a remote attack using pagers last year in Lebanon, days after similar attacks by Israel killed dozens and wounded thousands, including members of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, a Turkish daily and officials said Tuesday.
Daily Sabah reported that 1,300 pagers and 710 chargers rigged with explosives were confiscated inside a cargo shipment at Istanbul Airport that was on its way to Beirut from Hong Kong.
A Turkish security official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, confirmed the report but would not provide further details.
In Beirut, Hezbollah's chief spokesman Youssef el-Zein told The Associated Press Tuesday that days after the Sept. 17 pagers attack in Lebanon and Syria, Hezbollah informed Turkish intelligence that a shipment of pagers was in Turkey and about to be sent to Lebanon.
El-Zein said Turkish authorities confiscated the pagers and most likely destroyed them. He had no further details.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
Israel triggered the Sept. 17 attack when pagers all over Lebanon started beeping. The devices exploded even if a person carrying one failed to push buttons to read an incoming encrypted message.
The next day, Israel activated walkie-talkies, some of which exploded at funerals for some of the people who were killed in the pager attacks.