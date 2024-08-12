Turkey suddenly reinstates access to Instagram after more than a week

The PKK, or Kurdistan Workers Party, is an outlawed group that has waged a decades-long insurgency within Turkey to establish an autonomous region in southeastern Turkey. The PYD is a Syrian Kurdish political organization that Turkish officials claim is an arm of the PKK. FETO is the movement led by Fethullah Gulen, a former ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that the government blames for a failed coup attempt in 2016.