ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's currency dropped to an all-time low against the dollar on Thursday as the country struggles with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Turkish lira fell by 1% to 7.26 against the dollar, surpassing the previous record low of 7.24 reached during a currency crisis in August 2018.
The Turkish currency has lost some 18% of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year.
The country was hit by the pandemic as it was already grappling with slow growth, increasing unemployment and rising inflation.
Turkey has reported a total of 131,744 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 3,584 deaths.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
ËU executive seeks supervisor of anti-money laundering fight
The European Union's executive arm unveiled plans Thursday for improving how money laundering and financing for extremist groups are countered across the 27-country bloc, with the goal of creating a supervising authority to ensure every member nation follows EU rules.
World
New Banksy art unveiled at hospital to thank doctors, nurses
A new work by the elusive street artist Banksy, honoring health workers, has been unveiled at a British hospital.
World
Chemical leak at LG plant in India kills 11, about 1,000 ill
A gas leak at a chemical factory owned by a South Korean company in southern India early Thursday left at least 11 people dead and about 1,000 struggling to breathe.
World
Israeli parliament passes bill paving path to new government
The Israeli parliament passed legislation Thursday approving a new coalition government framework and paving the path for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival-turned-partner to join together in a controversial power-sharing deal.
World
Turkey's lira hits record low against dollar amid pandemic
Turkey's currency dropped to an all-time low against the dollar on Thursday as the country struggles with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.