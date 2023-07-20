ISTANBUL — Turkey's central bank raised its key interest rate to 17.5% Thursday in a further sign of commitment to orthodox economic policy following elections in May.
The 2.5 percentage point hike came a month after the bank raised rates from 8.5% to 15% following more than a year of rate-cutting prompted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The bank started cutting rates in late 2021 in line with Erdogan's belief that lowering interest rates fights inflation, contradicting traditional economic theory.
