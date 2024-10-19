Turkey and Germany leaders meet in Istanbul and find many avenues of agreement. But not on Israel

''Turkey is a member of NATO and therefore we always make decisions that involve concrete deliveries," he said. "That is a matter of course and we have also made such decisions recently and they will be passed on.'' Shortly before Scholz's visit to Turkey, his second during his nearly three years in office, the government announced that it was again allowing arms exports to Turkey on a larger scale, the German news agency dpa reported. This year, 69 permits worth 103 million euros ($111.7 million) had already been issued by Oct. 13. This included military weapons worth 840,000 euros ($911,000). Until the failed military coup in Turkey in 2016 and the invasion of northern Syria, the German government had approved arms exports to the country on a large scale, but then significantly reduced them.