Turck Inc. is laying off 134 workers at its Plymouth location.

The company notified the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development that it informed employees and that layoffs will be effective Jan. 6.

Turck is a Germany-based multinational producer of automation and industrial control products with over 4,600 employees in 30 countries, including 685 employees in the U.S.

The layoffs affected positions in production and support services.

"We informed our employees of a reduction in our workforce due to our ongoing efforts to maintain our competitive position within our markets," said Emily Peters, a vice president of human resources at Turck, via email. "We are offering impacted employees a variety of outplacement assistance during this transition, including severance benefits and job-search programs."

Turck made its first expansion into the United States in 1975 when it opened an office in Minneapolis, according to the company's website.

Turck is the latest among Minnesota companies to announce layoffs recently, including 650 workers at Eden Prairie-based C.H. Robinson, 99 employees at Bloomington-based Bright Health Inc., and up to 15% of the workers at Minneapolis-based tech firm Code42.

DEED receives layoff and plant closing notices from companies that directly affect Minnesota employees. The notice from Turck involves the most layoffs of Minnesota employees in 2022. The next largest notice was of 130 layoffs by St. Paul-based WestRock filed in October. Only three other notices in 2022 have involved 100 or more employees.

So far through 2022 there been relatively few mass layoff notices involving more than 100 employees. There were six notices of 100 or more layoffs received by DEED in 2021, the largest involving 361 employees. There were more than 60 such notices in 2020 that involved 100 or more layoffs and 27 such notices of 100 or more layoffs in 2019.

On the aggregate Minnesota firms have been adding employees and the unemployment rate is among the lowest in the country.