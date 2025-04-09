Turang, Yelich, Contreras homer to lead Brewers over Rockies, 7-1

DENVER — Brice Turang, Christian Yelich and William Contreras hit seventh-inning home runs, Jackson Churio doubled and tripled, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-1 on Tuesday night.
Freddy Peralta (1-1) struck out six in five solid innings for Milwaukee, which has won six of seven after starting the season with four straight losses.
The Brewers jumped ahead with a four-run third inning against Kyle Freeland (0-2) that included three straight RBI singles. Brenton Doyle hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning for Colorado, which dropped to 2-8, 1-3 at home. That .200 winning percentage is tied with the 2005 and 2024 clubs for the worst start through 10 games in franchise history.
Turang chased Freeland with a one-out homer and after Churio grounded out Yelich and Contreras went back-to-back to make it a six-run lead.
The Brewers' win spoiled the major league debut of Colorado outfielder Zac Veen.
Veen was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque, hit seventh and started in right field. He flew out and struck out in his first two at-bats but then got his first hit on a bunt single in the sixth inning. He popped out in the ninth.
Key moment
Peralta walked the next two batters after the one-out homer by Doyle, bringing up the heart of Colorado's order. But he struck out Kris Bryant and got Kyle Farmer on a grounder to first to keep it at 4-1.