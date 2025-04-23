Turang leads Brewers against the Giants following 4-hit performance

Milwaukee Brewers (13-11, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-9, third in the NL West)
San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-1, 1.91 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (2-1, 2.40 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -146, Brewers +122; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants after Brice Turang's four-hit game on Tuesday.
San Francisco has gone 5-3 in home games and 15-9 overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.66 ERA, which ranks eighth in the majors.
Milwaukee has gone 4-7 on the road and 13-11 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.
The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.