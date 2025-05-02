Tuomas Iisalo hired as Grizzlies coach after taking over the team near the end of the season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuomas Iisalo, who was appointed interim coach of the Memphis Grizzlies in the waning days of the regular season, was given the full-time job on Friday and becomes the first Finnish-born coach in the NBA.
The team announced the hiring on Friday but terms of Iisalo's contract were not released. He joined the Grizzlies as the lead assistant this past season.
Iisalo took over the team on March 28 after the Grizzlies returned home from an 0-5 road trip, the last loss coming at Oklahoma City. The road trip led to the firing of Taylor Jenkins, the winningest coach in Grizzlies franchise history.
''I have full confidence in Tuomas serving as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies going forward,'' Grizzlies president Zach Kleiman said in a statement. ''Tuomas' teams at every level have been disciplined, tenacious and connected on both ends of the floor, consistently exceeding expectations. We look forward to the same in Memphis.''
Iisalo, a native of Finland, was 4-5 in the final nine games of the regular season. Memphis split two games in the play-in tournament, earning the eighth seed and faced Oklahoma City, to whom they lost all four games.
But Iisalo was forced into a tough situation, facing a hard schedule late in the season with little time to make changes. The team only had a few practices under his direction.
''We had 15 games and two practices, and I tried to do my best in those,'' he said after the team's elimination.
Later, regarding the frantic pace of the season, he added: ''That's a ratio that makes it very difficult. We were in a situation that there were no drastic changes that we needed to make or could be made in that situation.''