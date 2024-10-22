Tunisia's president is inaugurated for a second term following a crackdown on his opponents

Saied's Oct. 7 re-election came after a turbulent first term during which he suspended the country's parliament, rewrote its post-Arab Spring constitution and jailed dozens of his critics in politics, media, business and civil society. He has justified elements of the crackdown as necessary to fight corruption and enemies of the state, using populism to appeal to Tunisians disillusioned with the direction that those who preceded him took the country after nationwide protests led to the 2011 ouster of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.