Tulane scientist resigns citing university censorship of pollution and racial disparity research

NEW ORLEANS — A Tulane University researcher resigned Wednesday, citing censorship from university leaders who had warned that her advocacy and research exposing the Louisiana petrochemical industry's health impacts and racial disparities in hiring had triggered blowback from donors and elected officials.
In her resignation letter, Kimberly Terrell accused the university of sacrificing academic freedom to appease Louisiana's Republican Gov. Jeff Landry. Terrell, the director of community engagement at Tulane's Environmental Law Clinic claimed the facility had been ''placed under a complete gag order'' that barred her from making public statements about her research.
A spokesperson for Landry said this was ''not accurate'' but declined to comment further.
According to emails obtained by The Associated Press, university leaders wrote that the work of the law clinic had become an ''impediment'' to a Tulane redevelopment project reliant on support from state and private funders. The clinic represents communities fighting the petrochemical industry in court.
''I cannot remain silent as this university sacrifices academic integrity for political appeasement and pet projects,'' Terrell wrote. ''Our work is too important, and the stakes are too high, to sit back and watch special interests replace scholarship with censorship.''
Terrell said she resigned ''to protect the work and interests'' of the clinic.
Tulane spokesperson Michael Strecker said in an emailed statement that the university ''is fully committed to academic freedom and the strong pedagogical value of law clinics.'' He declined to comment on ''personnel matters.''
Elected officials concerned about environmental law clinic's work