NEW ORLEANS — Jalen Cook scored 28 points and Tulane held off Southeastern Louisiana 70-67 on Tuesday night in a season opener.
Cook shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.
Jaylen Forbes had 11 points for Tulane. Tylan Pope added 11 points and 13 rebounds. DeVon Baker had 10 points.
Ryan Burkhardt had 15 points for the Lions. Joe Kasperzyk added 15 points, and Jalyn Hinton had 10 points and eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 17 Buckeyes need late layup to beat Akron 67-66
Zed Key saved No. 17 Ohio State from a season-opening embarrassment, catching a sharp pass from freshman Malachi Branham in the paint and laying in a buzzer-beater to give the Buckeyes a 67-66 win over Akron on Tuesday night.
Sports
Coach K wins Garden finale as Duke tops Kentucky 79-71
Freshman Trevor Keels scored 25 points and classmate Paolo Banchero added 22 to help No. 9 Duke open Mike Krzyzewski's final season by beating 10th-ranked Kentucky 79-71 on Tuesday night in the nightcap of the Champions Classic.
Gophers
U men's basketball signing three Minnesota natives Wednesday
Braeden Carrington, Pharrel Payne and Joshua Ola-Joseph are expected to sign Wednesday with first-year coach Ben Johnson.
Sports
Buie fills stat sheet, Northwestern throttles E. Illinois
Boo Buie scored 17 points and Ty Berry and Pete Nance each scored 13 and Northwestern beat Eastern Illinois 80-56 in a season opener for both teams Tuesday night.
Sports
McGusty's double-double helps carry Miami past Canisius
Kameron McGusty scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and Miami fought off spirited Canisius for a 77-67 win in a season opener for the schools Tuesday night.