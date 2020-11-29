NEW ORLEANS — Jaylen Forbes and Jordan Walker each scored 16 points and Tulane held off Lipscomb for a 68-66 win on Sunday.

Walker made two free throws with 37 seconds left for a 68-61 lead.

R.J. McGee added 12 points and seven rebounds and Sion James had 11 points for Tulane (2-0).

Romeao Ferguson had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bisons (1-1). Greg Jones added 18 points and Ahsan Asadullah had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.