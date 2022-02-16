IMPACT PLAYER
Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves
He scored 39 points with 15 rebounds, leading the Wolves — down 13 early in the fourth quarter — to the overtime victory.
BY THE NUMBERS
43 Free-throw attempts by the Wolves, the second-most by an NBA team this season.
13-for-55 Three-pointers made and attempted by the Wolves.
35 Bench points for the Wolves.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Russian skating dominance less about drugs, more about math
The dominance of Russian women in Olympic figure skating, regardless of how the doping case of superstar Kamila Valieva plays out, has less to do with performance-enhancing drugs and more to do with something much more simple: math.
Sports
Davis' closing flurry sends No. 15 Wisconsin past Indiana
Johnny Davis packed a powerful closing punch Tuesday night.
Sports
House leads New Mexico to 75-66 win over No. 22 Wyoming
Jaelen House scored 34 points and New Mexico played stingy defense to beat No. 22 Wyoming 75-66 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Tarasenko nets 2 goals, Blues top Senators 5-2
Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and had an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Bobsledding's Meyers Taylor may retire after Olympics
She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She's had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds. She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history, with a chance at one more this weekend. She has become an advocate, fighting for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way.