GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Brandon Duhaime, Wild: The winger scored the game-winning goal and chipped in an assist.
2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender totaled 26 saves, one of which came against a penalty shot.
3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center had two goals.
By the numbers
0 Power-play goals by the Wild, the first game that's happened this season.
2 Goals for Duhaime over his past two games.
22 Saves by Fleury during 28 penalty shots in his NHL career.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink After 19 years, Clancey's closes Linden Hills butcher shop in Minneapolis and moves to new location
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink After 19 years, Clancey's closes Linden Hills butcher shop in Minneapolis and moves to new location
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1
Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
Sports
Kane scores, Blackhawks hold off Panthers 4-2 for 4th in row
Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the streaking Chicago Blackhawks withstood Florida's late push to beat the Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Knights' Kessel sets NHL ironman record, scores 400th goal
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel isn't a fan of attention.
Sports
Rodrigues, Georgiev lead Avalanche past Rangers, 3-2 in SO
Evan Rodrigues scored in the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves to beat his former team as the Colorado Avalanche edged the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night.