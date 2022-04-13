GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored twice.
2. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center also had two goals.
3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger picked up two assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
27 Saves by goalie Cam Talbot, who is 10-0-2 over his last 12 starts.
91 Points for Kaprizov with 10 games left in the regular season.
263 Goals by the Wild this season, which ties the franchise record.
