STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Shayne Gostisbehere, Coyotes: The defenseman had assists on three goals, including the game-winner.

2. Anton Stralman, Coyotes: The defenseman scored and picked up two assists.

3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center had a goal and assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Penalties drawn by Kevin Fiala, whose point streak ended at 10 games.

5 Goals by Eriksson Ek during a career-long three-game goal streak.

6 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.