STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Shayne Gostisbehere, Coyotes: The defenseman had assists on three goals, including the game-winner.
2. Anton Stralman, Coyotes: The defenseman scored and picked up two assists.
3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center had a goal and assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Penalties drawn by Kevin Fiala, whose point streak ended at 10 games.
5 Goals by Eriksson Ek during a career-long three-game goal streak.
6 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.
