IMPACT PLAYER: Bailey Ober, Twins

He faced 24 White Sox hitters and recorded 22 outs, 10 of them by strikeout.

BY THE NUMBERS

16.3 Percentage of runners on base which Jose Miranda has driven in this season, second-highest on the Twins behind Alex Kirilloff.

2 Times White Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo has been ejected in 23 games since replacing Tony La Russa.

6 Consecutive Target Field starts by Ober that were won by the Twins.

3 Twins starters to retire a batter in eighth inning this season; Ober joins Dylan Bundy and Joe Ryan.