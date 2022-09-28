IMPACT PLAYER: Bailey Ober, Twins
He faced 24 White Sox hitters and recorded 22 outs, 10 of them by strikeout.
BY THE NUMBERS
16.3 Percentage of runners on base which Jose Miranda has driven in this season, second-highest on the Twins behind Alex Kirilloff.
2 Times White Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo has been ejected in 23 games since replacing Tony La Russa.
6 Consecutive Target Field starts by Ober that were won by the Twins.
3 Twins starters to retire a batter in eighth inning this season; Ober joins Dylan Bundy and Joe Ryan.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
Sports
Mariners' late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Rangers
Robbie Ray has an idea for how to get the Seattle Mariners refocused and hopefully out of their late-season slide.
Twins
Tuesday's Twins-White Sox game recap
A quick look at Tuesday night's game.
Sports
Jo Adell's 8th-inning RBI sends Angels past Athletics, 4-3
Jo Adell drove in Matt Duffy with a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games, and the Los Angeles Angels opened their final homestand of the season with a 4-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.
Sports
Lauren Jackson, Aussie fans enjoying her World Cup finale
Thirty minutes after Australia knocked off Canada in the preliminary round of the women's basketball World Cup, Lauren Jackson was back on the court signing autographs and posing for selfies with hundreds of adoring fans.