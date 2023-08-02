Impact player
Donovan Solano, Twins
Pinch hitting with two runners on base and one out in the seventh inning, he lined a first-pitch slider up the middle for a go-ahead, two-run single.
By the numbers
100.4 Throw in miles per hour by Twins left fielder Matt Wallner in the sixth inning, which turned into an out at third base. It was the second-fastest outfield assist in MLB this year.
3.39 ERA for Twins starter Pablo López in 12 road starts this season.
5 Doubles for Byron Buxton since he was activated from the paternity list last Friday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Valdez throws 16th no-hitter in Astros history in 2-0 victory over Guardians
Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros history in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
Lynx
Lynx-Connecticut rematch goes all Sun's way behind Thomas
Alyssa Thomas became the first player in WNBA history to have multiple back-to-back triple-double games and the first to have at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the same game to help beat the Lynx 79-69.
Sports
Astros reacquire Justin Verlander from Mets, a deal owner Jim Crane tells AP was an easy decision
Astros owner Jim Crane texted Justin Verlander with a simple message moments after they reacquired him Tuesday from the New York Mets in a blockbuster trade.
Twins
Twins use Solano's single, Cardinals errors to end five-game losing streak
Donovan Solano delivered a pinch-hit, two-run single in the seventh inning to lift the Twins to a 3-2 victory at Busch Stadium.
Sports
Solano hits tiebreaking single as the Twins snap 5-game skid with 3-2 win over Cardinals
Donovan Solano hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the seventh inning and Pablo Lopez tossed six effective innings as the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game skid with a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.