Impact player

Kenta Maeda, Twins

Making his third start since returning from the injured list, Maeda permitted one earned run across a season-high seven innings. He struck out nine batters, which matched a season high.

By the numbers

57 Number of active players with 1,000 career hits. Carlos Correa joined the club after his third-inning single.

7 Times the Twins had a set of back-to-back homers this season.

3 Consecutive games Twins hitters have struck out fewer than 10 times, their longest streak since an eight-game streak from May 5-13.