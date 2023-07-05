Impact player
Kenta Maeda, Twins
Making his third start since returning from the injured list, Maeda permitted one earned run across a season-high seven innings. He struck out nine batters, which matched a season high.
By the numbers
57 Number of active players with 1,000 career hits. Carlos Correa joined the club after his third-inning single.
7 Times the Twins had a set of back-to-back homers this season.
3 Consecutive games Twins hitters have struck out fewer than 10 times, their longest streak since an eight-game streak from May 5-13.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Angels' Ohtani leaves with blister after giving up 2 homers in 8-5 loss to Padres, Musgrove
Two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels left Tuesday's game with a blister on his right middle finger after allowing consecutive home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth in the sixth inning of an 8-5 loss to Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres.
Gophers
New U women's basketball center returns home with big goals
"I want to be a dominant post player," said Sophie Hart, a 6-5 Farmington native who sat out last season after transferring from North Carolina State.
Sports
Rose Zhang is making everyone look in the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach
Rose Zhang set the women's course record at Pebble Beach and hardly anyone noticed outside of her local caddie, Stanford teammates and college golf enthusiasts.
Sports
Left fielder Ian Happ saves Cubs with 2 late throws to plate in wild 7-6 win over Brewers in 11
Left fielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in extra innings, and the Chicago Cubs pulled out a wild 7-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in 11 innings Tuesday after squandering a late lead for the second consecutive game.
Sports
Noda's RBI single in the 10th carries the Athletics to a 1-0 win over the Tigers
Ryan Noda had an RBI single in the 10th inning as the MLB-worst Oakland Athletics edged the Detroit Tigers 1-0 Tuesday night after being no-hit into the seventh inning.