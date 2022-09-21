IMPACT PLAYER
MJ Melendez, Royals
Started KC's comeback with a two-run homer, later hit the first of three consecutive KC doubles which produced the game-winning run.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Attempted (but unsuccessful) steal of second base by Carlos Correa, his first base-stealing attempt since April 7, 2019.
3 Runners stranded on third base by the Twins, who were 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
5 Career hits in five MLB games by rookie Matt Wallner, who collected his first double.
The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Lindor's slam caps comeback, Mets win 6th in row, beat Brews
nFrancisco Lindor capped a stirring comeback and made sure the playoff-bound New York Mets maintained their narrow NL East lead.
Sports
Judge's 60th homer sparks 5-run 9th, Yanks stun Pirates 9-8
Aaron Judge sent a sinker soaring into the left-field bleachers, another of his no-doubt drives, and circled the bases for the 60th time.
Sports
Giants sub for Rodón with 6 relievers, beat Rockies 6-3
Austin Slater doubled twice, David Villar homered, and the San Francisco Giants used six relievers to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Tuesday night.
Business
Bettor up! Record spending on California gambling question
The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California is the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history at about $400 million and counting, pitting wealthy Native American tribes against online gambling companies and less-affluent tribes over what's expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace.
Gophers
Gophers wrestlers to host four Big Ten teams in three-week stretch
The Gophers will have six home dual meets this season. Their first of four Big Ten home dual meets will be against Michigan State on Jan. 15.