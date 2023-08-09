Impact player

Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers

Allowed only four hits, all singles, over seven innings, and only once did a Twin reach third base.

By the numbers

5 Tigers victories this season in nine games against the Twins.

8 Times the Twins have been shut out this season; Tuesday was the second started by a lefthander.

2 Hits by Carlos Correa, the fourth time this season he's had back-to-back multi-hit games.