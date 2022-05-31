GAME 1

IMPACT PLAYER

Max Kepler, Twins

In his first game back since Saturday because of a quad injury, he went 3-for-4 with a walk, three RBI and two runs scored as the designated hitter.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 The number of home runs Gary Sanchez has hit against Detroit in his career, including one each Monday and Tuesday, of which six have come in Comerica Park.

1 The number of hits Byron Buxton has against Detroit this season, a third-inning single Tuesday, making him 1-for-27 overall.