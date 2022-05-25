IMPACT PLAYER
Sonny Gray, Twins
The starter put up a season-high 10 strikeouts through seven scoreless innings and surrendered just one walk and four hits.
BY THE NUMBERS
11 The number of times Gray has tallied double-digit strikeouts in his career.
4-0 The Twins' record in Gray starts since he came off the injured list.
15 Games won by the Twins in May, 10 of them have come by one or two runs.
ON DECK
Dylan Bundy, who threw 54 pitches over three scoreless innings in his last outing, faces Rony Garcia, who will be the Tigers' 12th starting pitcher this season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Joe's 10th-inning single gives Rockies 2-1 win over Pirates
Connor Joe singled home the tiebreaking run in the top of the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies slipped past the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Betts homers twice, Dodgers cruise past Nationals 9-4
Mookie Betts homered twice on a night he was originally supposed to have off, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals 9-4 Tuesday night.
Twins
Tuesday's Twins-Detroit game recap
Twins starter Sonny Gray put up a season-high 10 strikeouts through seven scoreless innings.
Sports
Trevino lifts Yanks over O's in 11; LeMahieu, Stanton hurt
Jose Trevino hit a game-ending single in the 11th inning and the ailing New York Yankees overcame injuries to two All-Stars to end their first three-game skid of the season, beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 Tuesday night.
Sports
Valdez sharp, Tucker homers as Astros down Guardians 7-3
Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and Kyle Tucker led the offense with a three-run homer to help the Houston Astros to a 7-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.