Game recap
Impact player
Twins righthander Pablo López held Chicago to two runs over 72/3 innings on three hits while striking out 10.
By the numbers
26 Strikeouts in 20 innings pitched by Pablo López this season.
2-0 Record for the Twins in extra innings.
408 Distance in feet of Michael A. Taylor's home run in the second inning.
On deck
Righthander Sonny Gray is 4-2 with a 4.47 ERA in 11 career starts against the White Sox. The Twins and Chicago complete a three-game series with a 12:10 p.m. start on Wednesday.
