IMPACT PLAYER
Alex Verdugo, Red Sox: He had three hits, including the game-winning, wall-scraping double in the 10th inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Career 10-strikeout games vs. Twins for Chris Sale; only Nolan Ryan (19) and Randy Johnson (10) have more.
98 Pitches thrown by Sonny Gray, tying his most ever since joining the Twins.
2 Home runs by Max Kepler this season, among his three total hits over six games.
