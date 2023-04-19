Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

IMPACT PLAYER

Alex Verdugo, Red Sox: He had three hits, including the game-winning, wall-scraping double in the 10th inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Career 10-strikeout games vs. Twins for Chris Sale; only Nolan Ryan (19) and Randy Johnson (10) have more.

98 Pitches thrown by Sonny Gray, tying his most ever since joining the Twins.

2 Home runs by Max Kepler this season, among his three total hits over six games.