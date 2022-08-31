Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Nick Gordon, Twins

A career night, with a double and a grand slam to drive in six runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

497 All-time Twins' victories at Target Field, against 496 losses, first time in a decade they've been above .500.

6 Grand slams by the Twins on 0-2 counts in the past 35 seasons.

26 Walks drawn by the Twins over their past five games, all victories.