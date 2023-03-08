GAME RECAP
Impact player
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
Embiid crushed any hope of a Wolves win with 39 points. He hit all four of his three-point attempts.
By the numbers
7-25 Wolves starters from the field outside of Anthony Edwards.
18 Points for the Wolves in the second quarter.
28 Philadelphia's largest lead.
