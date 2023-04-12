Game recap
Star Tribune's three stars
1. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets: The goaltender was solid, turning in 33 saves.
2. Mark Scheifele, Jets: The winger's first-period goal emerged as the game-winner.
3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had the Wild's lone goal.
By the numbers
2-2 Record for the Wild since they clinched a playoff spot.
4 Shots by Winnipeg in the first period, with two counting as goals.
40 Goals by Kaprizov, the only player in franchise history to reach that benchmark in multiple seasons.
