Game recap

Star Tribune's three stars

1. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets: The goaltender was solid, turning in 33 saves.

2. Mark Scheifele, Jets: The winger's first-period goal emerged as the game-winner.

3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had the Wild's lone goal.

By the numbers

2-2 Record for the Wild since they clinched a playoff spot.

4 Shots by Winnipeg in the first period, with two counting as goals.

40 Goals by Kaprizov, the only player in franchise history to reach that benchmark in multiple seasons.