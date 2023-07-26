GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Julio Rodríguez, Mariners
The 2022 American League Rookie of the Year homered twice, the second multihomer game of his career. He drilled a game-tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
18 Strikeouts from Twins batters, their highest total in a game since they struck out a franchise-record 22 times in an 18-inning game against the Rays on June 27, 2019.
8 The number of Mariners baserunners against Twins relievers in two innings.
5 Twins losses this season when the offense scores at least six runs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Can the Vikings rebuild one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL?
Only two cornerbacks return from last season, and much will be expected from the 2022 draft class as the team's secondary gets younger alongside Harrison Smith.
Sports
Red Sox overcome triple play in 7-1 victory over major league-leading Braves
Nick Pivetta pitched five scoreless innings of relief, Masataka Yoshida hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox overcame a triple play to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-1 on Tuesday night in a game delayed 1 hour, 40 minutes by rain and lightning.
Sports
Dansby Swanson homers twice as the streaking Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 7-3
Dansby Swanson likes how the Chicago Cubs are playing right now. Perfect timing, too, with the trade deadline coming up next week.
Sports
Rodríguez homers twice in Mariners' 9-7 comeback win against Twins
Julio Rodríguez homered twice, including a two-run shot in a four-run eighth to tie the game, as the Seattle Mariners rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 9-7 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Reds hang on in 9th to win 4-3 at Milwaukee and reduce Brewers' NL Central lead to a half-game
Andrew Abbott pitched six scoreless innings, Will Benson hit a two-run homer and the Cincinnati Reds withstood a frantic ninth-inning comeback attempt to edge the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday night.