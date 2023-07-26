GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

The 2022 American League Rookie of the Year homered twice, the second multihomer game of his career. He drilled a game-tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

18 Strikeouts from Twins batters, their highest total in a game since they struck out a franchise-record 22 times in an 18-inning game against the Rays on June 27, 2019.

8 The number of Mariners baserunners against Twins relievers in two innings.

5 Twins losses this season when the offense scores at least six runs.