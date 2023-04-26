GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Byron Buxton, Twins
His two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth sparked a four-run inning that was the turning point. Finished 2-for-4 with two RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
22 Years since the Twins last won a season series against the Yankees before Tuesday.
44 Years since a Twins pitcher started the season with a 5-0 record before Joe Ryan.
.349 Jorge Polanco's batting average with six doubles and 19 RBI in his last 15 games against the Yankees.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Long time coming: Twins top Yankees to clinch season series
After three hits through the first four innings, the Twins finished with five doubles and a pair of two-run home runs in Tuesday's 6-2 victory.
Sports
Hawks playoff win pushes Janet Jackson concert back 1 day
The Atlanta Hawks are still alive in the playoffs and that will force fans planning to attend Janet Jackson's concert in the city this week to wait a day to see the music star.
Wild
Wild shut out 4-0 in Game 5 vs. Dallas, face elimination on Friday
With the Wild shorthanded on the bench almost immediately, Lakeville's Jake Oettinger finished with 27 saves for the Stars, his second career shutout in the playoffs.
Wolves
Wolves season comes to an end with 112-109 loss to Denver in Game 5
Anthony Edwards had a look at a three-pointer to tie the game, but it was off the mark and the series - and the season - came to an end.
Sports
Justin Steele, Yan Gomes help Cubs blank Padres 6-0
A cold, windy night at Wrigley Field was no big deal for Justin Steele.