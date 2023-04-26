GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Byron Buxton, Twins

His two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth sparked a four-run inning that was the turning point. Finished 2-for-4 with two RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

22 Years since the Twins last won a season series against the Yankees before Tuesday.

44 Years since a Twins pitcher started the season with a 5-0 record before Joe Ryan.

.349 Jorge Polanco's batting average with six doubles and 19 RBI in his last 15 games against the Yankees.