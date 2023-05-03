Impact player
Andrew Benintendi, White Sox
Chicago's left fielder robbed Carlos Correa of a first-inning homer and then hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning.
By the numbers
11 Consecutive stolen bases by Byron Buxton, who hasn't been caught since Aug. 31, 2021.
2 Pinch-hit home runs this season by Twins hitters (Ryan Jeffers, Nick Gordon), after hitting none from 2020 to 2022.
12 Pitches thrown in the sixth inning by Joe Ryan to Tim Anderson, whose walk shortened Ryan's night.
