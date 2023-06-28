Impact player
Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
The National League MVP frontrunner homered in his first two at-bats, a 406-foot blast on Joe Ryan's first pitch and a 361-foot homer in the second inning.
By the numbers
25 First-inning home runs by Atlanta this season, the most in the majors. The Twins have 14.
12 Joe Ryan's scoreless streak in innings before he surrendered a homer to Acuña on his first pitch of the game.
.232 The Twins' team batting average at the midway point of the season, 21 points lower than the same point last year.
