Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Julie Bergan scored 30 seconds into overtime to give second-seeded Lakeville South a 1-0 victory over top-seeded Lakeville North for the Class 3A, Section 1 girls' soccer championship.

Bergan lofted a shot from 32 yards out that found its way under the crossbar and over the fingers of Panthers goalkeeper Mallorie Benhart.

In other section final games:

Class 3A, Section 3: Jordan Hecht recorded a shutout to lead top-seeded Rosemount past second-seeded Eagan 4-0. Rilyn Rintoul, Shay Payne, Lisette Thurman and Jessica Oliver scored for the Irish.

Class 3A, Section 4: Top-seeded Stillwater advanced to the state tournament for the fifth consecutive season with a 1-0 victory over second-seeded Woodbury. Luka Johnson scored late in the first half for the Ponies.

Class 3A, Section 7: Sophomore Addison Wittenberg scored a penalty-kick winner to give third-seeded Centennial a 2-1 victory over top-seeded Blaine. The Cougars outscored the Bengals 3-2 in penalty kicks.

Class 2A, Section 3: Chloe Sandness made five saves to lead top-seeded Holy Angels past second-seeded Two Rivers 3-0. Audrey Garton and Elizabeth Mejia Quintanilla had one goal and one assist each and Madden Smith scored a goal for the Stars.

Class 2A, Section 5: Kiya Gilliand scored two goals and had an assist to lead top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret's past second-seeded Orono 6-1. Lauren Hillins had one goal and two assists and Hannah Buller, Brooklyn Miller and Siena Carver had one goal each for the Red Knights.

Class 1A, Section 3: Second-seeded St. Paul Academy knocked off defending Class 1A champion and top-seeded Minnehaha Academy 1-0. The Spartans are heading to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Boys' soccer

Class 3A, Section 3: Nick Wenthe scored two goals to lead third-seeded Rosemount past top-seeded Eastview. Wenthe scored the eventual game-winner with 9:29 left in the game.

Class 3A, Section 4: Evan Mountin scored with 25 minutes left to play to give second-seeded Woodbury a 1-0 victory over top-seeded Stillwater. The Royals advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2009.

Class 3A, Section 5: Chris Frantz scored a goal to lead top-seeded Maple Grove past second-seeded Champlin Park 1-0.

Class 3A, Section 6: Top-seeded Wayzata shut out third-seeded Minneapolis Washburn 3-0. Jackson Widman, Mike Orlov and Kam Williams scored for the Trojans.

Class 1A, Section 7: Dominic Zoa scored two goals to lead top-seeded Legacy Christian past second-seeded Duluth Marshall 3-0. Jack Domeyer scored a goal and Daniel Khomich made five saves for the Lions.