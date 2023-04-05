GAME RECAP
Impact player
Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves
The big man finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists and hit a pair of free throws to break a 100-100 tie with one minute left.
By the Numbers
34 Double-doubles this season for Rudy Gobert, who had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
24 Lead changes in the game, which also featured eight ties.
23 Points for Anthony Edwards, who capped the game with two free throws.
