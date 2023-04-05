Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Impact player

Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

The big man finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists and hit a pair of free throws to break a 100-100 tie with one minute left.

By the Numbers

34 Double-doubles this season for Rudy Gobert, who had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

24 Lead changes in the game, which also featured eight ties.

23 Points for Anthony Edwards, who capped the game with two free throws.