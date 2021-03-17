GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's three stars
1. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: Made 31 saves to win his ninth in a row.
2. Ryan Hartman, Wild: Scored the game-winning goal and was key on the penalty kill.
3. Ryan Suter, Wild: Logged 5 minutes, 42 seconds shorthanded to help the Wild penalty kill go 4-for-4 and had an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Consecutive Wild home victories.
4,000 Regular-season goals by the Wild after Mats Zuccarello scored in the third period.
SARAH MCLELLAN
