GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's three stars

1. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: Made 31 saves to win his ninth in a row.

2. Ryan Hartman, Wild: Scored the game-winning goal and was key on the penalty kill.

3. Ryan Suter, Wild: Logged 5 minutes, 42 seconds short­handed to help the Wild penalty kill go 4-for-4 and had an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Consecutive Wild home victories.

4,000 Regular-season goals by the Wild after Mats Zuccarello scored in the third period.

SARAH MCLELLAN