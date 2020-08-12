GAME 18 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Jedd Gyorko, Milwaukee

His two-run homer in the eighth inning off Taylor Rogers was the difference.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Consecutive games with two strikeouts for Luis Arraez, the first time in his MLB career.

10 Career multi-homer games for Eddie Rosario.

8.40 ERA for Rogers when pitching with no days’ rest since the start of 2019.

ON DECK

Twins righthander Kenta Maeda will make his second attempt at his 50th career victory, and the Twins will try to salvage the finale of this eight-game road trip with a victory. Lefthander Eric Lauer starts for the Brewers.

La VELLE E. NEAL III