GAME 18 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Jedd Gyorko, Milwaukee
His two-run homer in the eighth inning off Taylor Rogers was the difference.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Consecutive games with two strikeouts for Luis Arraez, the first time in his MLB career.
10 Career multi-homer games for Eddie Rosario.
8.40 ERA for Rogers when pitching with no days’ rest since the start of 2019.
ON DECK
Twins righthander Kenta Maeda will make his second attempt at his 50th career victory, and the Twins will try to salvage the finale of this eight-game road trip with a victory. Lefthander Eric Lauer starts for the Brewers.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Golf
Zach Johnson, normal guy from Iowa, wins Payne Stewart Award
Zach Johnson had quick success after a long road to the PGA Tour. He won as a rookie and reached the Tour Championship in Atlanta,…
Gophers
Decisions ahead: Winter sports at U, altered schedules for fall teams
University coaches are awaiting more details on what their teams will be allowed to do in the fall and how schedules can be put together for play after January 1.
Wild
Five-overtime thriller: Lightning finally beats Columbus 3-2
By the time he launched the last shot, Brayden Point was just trying to do anything he could to end the fourth-longest game in NHL history.
Wild
After waiting hours for ice, Bruins, Hurricanes postponed
As the Boston Bruins watched from their locker room at the Scotiabank Arena, waiting for the previous game to end so they could take the ice, the players began rooting for someone — anyone — to score.