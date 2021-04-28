GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Franmil Reyes, Cleveland
He slugged 886 feet worth of homers, making him the fifth player to hit two in a game off Kenta Maeda.
BY THE NUMBERS
1,127 Plate appearances since Nelson Cruz's last triple, which occurred in 2018; Cruz has 14 in his career.
2 Consecutive starts in which Maeda has given up three home runs; he had only two such games in his career previously.
ON DECK
J.A. Happ pitches the finale, in a game on YouTube with LaTroy Hawkins and Jim Thome doing commentary.
PHIL MILLER
