Frankie Vascellaro's basket with 1.3 seconds remaining lifted Holy Angels, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, to a 71-70 victory over No. 1-ranked Becker in a girls basketball game at Holy Angels on Tuesday.

Becker (14-1), which had a 38-game winning streak ended, had taken a 70-69 on two free throws by Julia Bengston with three seconds remaining.

Vascellaro finished with 20 points to lead the Stars (15-1). Bengston and Courtney Nuest each scored 14 to lead the Bulldogs.

Maple Grove 82, Park Center 57: Izzy Brant, Kennedy Klick and Ari Gordon each scored 15 points to lead the Crimson, ranked No. 9, in Class 3A, past the host Pirates. Adalia McKenzie scored 24 points to lead the Pirates.

Mayer Lutheran 66, Minnehaha Academy 49: Emma Lade scored 18 points to lead the visiting Crusaders, ranked No. 6 in Class 1A, past the Redhawks, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A. The Crusaders (15-2) led by six at halftime. Addi Mack scored 27 to lead the Redhawks (13-2).

Boys' basketball

Champlin Park 71, Totino-Grace 69: Francis Nwaokorie scored 32 points to help the Rebels, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, outlast the host Eagles. Josh Strong contributed 15 points for the Rebels (17-0), who defeated the Eagles 75-65 on Feb. 11. Taison Chatman led the Eagles (13-4), who are ranked No. 2 in Class 3A.

South St. Paul 79, St. Thomas Academy 67: The Packers, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, clinched the Metro East Conference with the victory over the visiting Cadets. It's the first conference basketball title for the Packers in 51 years — since they tied Stillwater for the Suburban Conference title in 1970.

Boys' hockey

Cretin-Derham Hall 9, Irondale 1: Chuck Altier scored two goals and seven other Raiders each scored a goal as the Raiders, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, skated to their ninth consecutive victory.

Hill-Murray 7, St. Thomas Academy 3: Junior Dylan Godbout, who has committed to Wisconsin, had two goals and an assist to lead the Pioneers, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, past the No. 7 Cadets. The victory was the 10th consecutive for the Pioneers (15-2), who lost to the Cadets, 6-5, in overtime on Feb. 6. Jackson Hallum had a goal and assist for the Cadets (10-3-3).

Girls' hockey

Edina 1, Breck 0: Vivian Jungels goal with 1 minute, 58 seconds remaining lifted the Hornets, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, past the Mustangs, No. 9 in Class 1A.

JOEL RIPPEL